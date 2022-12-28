LOGAN — At noon Friday, one teller locked the front door while another taped a piece of paper on its glass, stating the New Mexico Bank & Trust branch was closed.
With that, the village of Logan was without a bank for the first time in more than a century.
New Mexico Bank & Trust announced in March it would close its Logan branch in June. It rescheduled the closing to mid-December after local entities passed resolutions, asking the banking chain for more time to attract another banking tenant.
However, no such tenant could be found. The building at 301 S. U.S. 54 will remain empty for now. New Mexico Bank and Trust put the property up for sale for $775,000, with locally based Trousdale Real Estate as the broker.
About a month before its closing, the Logan branch reduced its hours operation to two days a week.