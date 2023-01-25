SILVER CITY — A community solar project might not move forward in Santa Clara, but a new brewery will after action taken Jan. 12 by the village Board of Trustees.
A public hearing was conducted prior to the regular meeting of the board to discuss amending zoning in the industrial park from community commercial to special use.
“Under current zoning, one particular structure or assembly can only be 10,000 square feet or less,” Mayor Richard Bauch said during the hearing. “This particular solar array is going to be several acres — maybe 9 or 10 acres — so that’s significantly bigger than the 10,000 square feet.”
In December, trustees approved a lease agreement with Massachusetts-based Ameresco, which intended to apply to the state to develop a 2-megawatt community solar garden in the village industrial park, located adjacent to the Dollar General. The lease, however, was contingent on the approval of the zoning change, and that was voted down.
Later in the meeting, the trustees unanimously approved a lease with Open Space Brewing for space in the armory that was recently vacated by St. Claire’s Organics, which moved into its own building.
The lease allows the company, owned by Alexa Tubbs and Mathew Leef, to pursue the necessary licensing for their brewery.