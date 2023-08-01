LAS VEGAS — There will soon be a new place to store San Miguel County’s voting machines.
A groundbreaking ceremony on July 21 marked the spot where San Miguel County’s new voting machine storage facility will be located, near Public Works on Airport Road.
San Miguel County commissioners, Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo, Chief Deputy Clerk Louanna Ortega and County Clerk Geraldine E. Gutierrez attended the ceremony.
“I’m very proud of this milestone,” Gutierrez said. “It was a lot of hard work.”
State Rep. Ambrose Castellano and Sen. Pete Campos were instrumental in helping to secure the capital outlay funds that covered the $400,000 needed for the building, she said.
Magnum Welding & Construction LLC is set to build the storage facility, Gutierrez said, with construction starting soon.
Gutierrez said San Miguel County currently has a storage facility for its voting machines that has been in use for several years. However, the new facility will be larger, she said, at a planned 3,000 square feet. It will provide more space for technicians to program the machines for upcoming elections as needed.
“It’s a building that’s going to protect the integrity of our elections,” Gutierrez said. “This is going to be a modern building. … It’s going to be a secure building.”
Gutierrez said San Miguel County currently has 42 voting machines, with plans to acquire more.
The new storage facility should be completed toward the end of this year.