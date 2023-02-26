A classic tax-season scam is back with a new twist. Clients in New Mexico have reported receiving calls from scammers posing as beWellnm representatives, trying to obtain private and secure information.
BeWellnm, New Mexico’s health insurance exchange, will never call and ask a customer to text or email your bank information or credit card or Social Security number, according to a news release.
“Customers who received insurance through the exchange will need a 1095-A form — Health Insurance Marketplace Statement — for their taxes. Scammers know this and think they can take advantage, but we
are here to protect consumers and offer them free help with their 1095-A form,” said Bruce Gilbert, chief executive officer of beWellnm. BeWellnm will be providing customers who obtained insurance through the exchange at any point last year with their 1095-A form, the release stated. You should expect to see it in the mail in the coming weeks. This form will be filed with your federal taxes to complete Form 8962: Premium Tax Credit.
“We have a dedicated call center who can answer any questions consumers have about this form or about obtaining insurance at little or no cost to them,” Gilbert said. “These representatives will always provide their name and ID number. Consumers should write this information down when they speak with a representative.”
Customers can reach the beWellnm call center at 1-833-862-3935.