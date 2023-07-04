LOVINGTON — After Lovington’s water shortage recently that left some residents without running water or water pressure during the current heatwave, interim city manager David Miranda told the city commission June 26 he has been trying to get a handle on what is happening.
He said current data shows the city is pumping 106 million gallons of water monthly from the well field. However, current consumption rate figures for the month are coming in at 8 to 10 million gallons per month.
If preliminary figures are right, over 95 million gallons of the city’s water is missing.
“We need to account for 85 to 90% of our water,” said Miranda.
During the recent water crisis, two of the city’s water lines broke, one behind the Magistrate Court and one at 13th Street and Jefferson, amplifying the problem with the city’s aging infrastructure.
“I’d like to see us put a plan together as far as updating our water system and infrastructure,” said commissioner Scott Boldt. “I know it is going to cost a lot of money and I know we are not capable of doing it ourselves.
“I would like to thank the citizens who made voluntary cutbacks in water consumption,” added Miranda who vowed to keep working on a solution.