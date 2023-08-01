TAOS — Town officials did not offer any details about their long-anticipated meeting with the Federal Aviation Administration, but Deputy Town Manager French Espinoza did share some news about an airport infrastructure project as it enters its final phases: The airport will soon be connected to the town’s water and wastewater system, he said.
By connecting the town water system to El Prado Water and Sanitation District’s system, the town is now able to deliver water to the airport. Espinoza said construction will begin on the delivery lines to the airport in September.
“We’re working on the sewer and water infrastructure that we are doing on the airport proper itself,” Espinoza told the advisory board at its meeting July 20. “That would be more of the individual connections to each one of the buildings; whatever is deemed necessary at that point.”