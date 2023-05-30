It was a monsoon weather pattern that brought rain to Curry and Roosevelt counties on May 21.
“Monsoonal weather isn’t characteristic of this time of year. It certainly has helped moisture-wise and the increase in moisture and humidity has helped with preventing wildfire starts,” said Annette Mokry, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Albuquerque office.
“As we go into this week, we’re going to see a more typical pattern for this time in May and that’s dryline thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening,” Mokry said.
The dryline is an atmospheric feature that marks a boundary between humid air to the east and dryer air to the west, according to Mokry.
She said as of May 22 the line was running through Carlsbad, Roswell and just south of Clovis it was trailing off into Texas.
“Precipitation is a possibility into the weekend especially those afternoon and evening storms,” Mokry said.