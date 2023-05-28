Monday, May 29
Memorial Day, most government offices will be closed.
Tuesday, May 30
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents, 10 a.m., special telephonic meeting being held on the Portales campus. Contact Karen Van Ruiten for access to the meeting at karen.vanruiten@enmu.edu or 575-562-2091 for a link to this meeting. Three ENMU-Roswell items appear on the agenda, including 2024 General Obligation Bond Proposals and the Five Year capital Projects Plan.
Thursday, June 1
Roswell Finance Committee, 2 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005 Also dial in using phone. United States: +1 (669) 224-3412 Access Code: 822-397-005.