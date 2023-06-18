Monday, June 19
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., 1011 N. Richardson Ave.
Roswell Drought Contingency Task Force, 5:30 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Members of this task force — water customers and one member each from the city council, Roswell Independent School District and Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District — will be working to develop a Drought Contingency Plan for the city. Members were named to the task force in May and this will be their first meeting.
Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. 4th St.
Tuesday, June 20
Eastern Area Workforce Development Board, 1 p.m., Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation., 220 Main St., Roswell. Visit https://eawdb.org/ for details and an agenda about this quarterly board meeting.
Roswell’s South Park Cemetery Board meeting has been canceled. No date has been announced for the next meeting.
Thursday, June 22
Indigent Healthcare Board Meeting of the Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 8:30 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, Commission Chambers, 1 St. Mary’s Place, Roswell.
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, Commission Chambers, 1 St. Mary’s Place, Roswell.
Roswell Legal Committee meeting has been rescheduled to June 27 at 4 p.m. This meeting would be at City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Roswell Occupancy Tax Board meeting has been canceled. Its next scheduled meeting would be on July 18, no time set, at City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.