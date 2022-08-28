Tiny fingernails, little toes, small nose, and eyes closed, I think one of God’s greatest miracles is the creation of a newborn child. Every one of you reading this was once a newborn. We all entered this world the same way. None of us remembers it, but each of us have heard stories from those present when we first arrived.
For life to come from life is an amazing feat. One minute a baby is encased in fluid and the next minute the same baby is grasping for their first breath of air. A mother’s body pushes the baby out and suddenly a dark, warm, peaceful existence becomes a cold, bright and confusing world.
A newborn enters this world with a mind and body just waiting to be programmed, 100% dependent on others. A baby born today will likely live to celebrate New Year’s Eve of the next century, 2100, a year I will never see.
At 2:21 this morning, a baby named Bailey Brynn breathed her first breath. She was born to my daughter Kelsey and my son-in-law Wes. She is blessed to be born into their family as their first child. She has also become our first grandchild. I got to hold her when she was only 7 hours old. What a miracle she is, perfect in every way!
Bailey Brynn entered the world at 7 pounds, 1 ounce, 20 inches long, with a full head of strawberry blonde hair. She arrived after her mother had spent over 32 hours in the hospital. She will not get to go home until at least another 32 hours pass.
If she could speak, it would be interesting to hear questions she might ask, “Who are you?” “What am I doing here?” Why did I get slapped when I was born?” She will understand the answers to these questions in the years ahead.
A human body is an amazing system, especially in a newborn. Whether it is tiny fingers, little legs, arteries that move blood from one part of the body to another or lungs that open for a newborn to breathe, a newborn is a very small version of each of us.
We looked closely at her face trying to determine who she looks like. From her eyes to her nose to her chin, she has similarities to each side of the family. She is one of a kind, the first of one edition, and possesses within her a combination of gift sets that have never existed before.
I heard a speaker once say “Each of us is born unique, yet we die common.” Holding Bailey Brynn in my arms I agree with the first part of this saying, she is definitely unique. When I think of the second part of this, I pray she doesn’t die common and I think of my own desire to not die “common.” I am working hard on this issue daily.
I wonder what the future will be in her days and years ahead. When will she first skin her knee? When will she first fall off her bicycle? How nervous will she be her first day of school? When will she cry when she loses a loved one? Will she sing in a choir, kick a soccer ball, or cheer on the sidelines?
When will she first fall in love? How will she handle her first breakup? Will she struggle with her schoolwork or in finding a date to her high school prom? Will she continue on to college and if so, what will she study?
Has she been blessed with health? What will she do for her career? When will she marry? Who will she marry? Will she experience childbirth as her mother did some day? What passions for life will she have? She has the world at her fingertips.
These questions with unknown answers lead to additional questions: What will the world she lives in be like? What challenges will the world put in front of her that are not around today? What issues will she encounter in the future that the generations before her haven’t encountered?
I am comforted that God has a plan for her. It is my prayer that His plan be followed by her in the years He gives her.
We are told in the Old Testament of the Bible in Psalms 139:13-16, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”
Wow! All of Bailey Brynn’s days were ordained for her and written in God’s book before one of them came to be. This is reassuring to me.
In the years ahead, as she is accomplishing her firsts, I will be finishing my lasts. This is the upside of being young and the downside of getting old. It is the cycle of life and has been since mankind was created.
If Bailey Brynn is blessed with a long life, and I hope she is, my wife and I will not be around to celebrate most of her high points or cry in her low points, but she will be in good hands with those we are leaving behind who will be there for her.
That is the nature of life. We live the days we have and then we pass the torch to those who follow us for them to live their lives. And one thing I know is that life passes fast.
My challenge to you today is to celebrate God’s greatest creation, the complexity of a new human life. Recognize the hope that comes in the form of each newborn. Each child comes with a clean slate and the future belongs to them.
Our hope is always to pass a legacy on to our young. They will dance to songs that have not yet been written and cry at movies that have not yet been filmed. As we live in ever changing times, the world we leave will be vastly different than the world we were born into.
Mankind, over many millenniums, has created the world Bailey Brynn will wake up in tomorrow.
With all the hopes and promises ahead, welcome to this world Bailey Brynn!
Just some important thoughts ...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, syndicated columnist, and a proud grandfather to Bailey Brynn. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.