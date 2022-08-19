Gateway Christian School is no stranger to winning ballgames and the hard work that goes into that is something Warriors Football Head Coach Shaun Wigley emphasizes.
“Every season is different and every team is different because the pieces always change in high school,” Wigley said. “Some years you have more talent but you got to have something in place. The process has to be the same for everyone. There is no recipe for every player but there has to be an overall structure on how to go from A to Z. Obviously, if you start with a win that’s always nice, but we can come out some years and lose a couple of games. Some years we’d come out strong and fall short at the end.”
Wigley believes that winning is just a byproduct of work and preparation.
“If you blink at any point in the process, you typically don’t finish where your goal is. That’s for everyone. We are all going for state,” Wigley said. “I just believe in the continuation of the process.”
Gateway was first in their district last year with a 10-0 record. The Warriors had a great offensive season with 77 total touchdowns with 98 completions and 1,826 rushing yards.
Defensively, the Warriors had 386 total tackles, 3.4 sacks a game, and eight interceptions.
“I do believe that you can continue to prepare the same way you did the previous season,” Wigley said. “The same process that those kids went through last year is the same process that these kids are gonna go through this year. They got to answer 'yes' when the going is hard, they got to show up, they got to be coachable. They’ve got to do the stuff that nobody wants to do, and they got to be there when nobody is watching.
"If you prepare the same way, more often than not, the winning is the byproduct of the preparation, not just something you hope to continue.”
A few seniors are making their return to the lineup and coach Wigley said their experience and leadership are essential to what they are trying to accomplish next season.
“This class is looking good so far,” Wigley said. “I think our leadership is sound. We are definitely more seasoned and more mature last season. This year, we have a sprinkling of seniors, one junior, two or three sophomores, a few freshmen, and some eighth-graders. The disparity in mentality between a senior and eighth-grader is quite a bit, so you have to learn how to coach where they are at and see how far you can get them in the season.”
