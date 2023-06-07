ARTESIA — The Artesia Police Department (APD) was aided recently by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) in the capture of a pair of rogue javelinas on Washington Avenue. The APD reports the wild pigs were safely tranquilized in the backyard of a vacant home before being relocated south of the city. Game and Fish Sgt. Josh Waldrip told the APD javelinas are nomadic and typically harmless unless provoked or cornered, but their presence in a residential area is an unusual nuisance that could cause safety issues with humans and/or pets.