SILVER CITY — As the greater federal budget inches toward a fiscal cliff that’s looming at the end of September, a small but notable subset of Grant County residents are looking over the edge of their own financial precipice.
They’re among the 100 firefighters who work for the Bureau of Land Management or the Gila National Forest in Silver City’s dispatch area, making them federal wildland firefighters, and at the end of this year, a $600 million temporary pay raise granted by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will expire.
Two initiatives are now making their way through Congress that could catch wildland firefighter pay before it falls off of the “wildland firefighter pay fiscal cliff.” One is the federal budget itself, and one is the Wildland Firefighter Pay Protection Act — and both have some hurdles to clear before becoming law.