At exactly 5:26 p.m. on April 3, diners and staff in the Buckhorn Saloon heard a thunderous crash, just before the power went out.
“It sounded like a huge crack of thunder,” said chef and proprietor Thomas Bock. “The whole building rumbled.”
The time of the incident was preserved on the clock next to the reservation booth, which had not been reset as of April 4, when staff were making preparations to open for business as usual after a morning of packing debris into a dumpster.
Only 18 hours previously, the roof of the adjoining Opera House had been crumpled on the ground in front of the restaurant, and a live power line lay across parked vehicles.
“Yesterday’s wind peeled a section of the tin roof off of the Opera House and pushed it into the power line,” explained Pinos Altos Fire Chief Ed Downard. “It came down and dropped across three or four cars.”
The Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department barricaded the street and waited for PNM crews to arrive. In addition to the downed power line, other debris was strewn across the street, including tar paper and roofing screws. Part of the roof had even fallen on a parked car.