CLOVIS — Cannon Air Force Base’s Wing Commander, Col. Terence G. Taylor, received a key to the city of Clovis from Mayor Mike Morris on May 18 in advance of his leaving for his new command.
Taylor spoke as his wife Maria and daughters Ella and Zoli stood by his side. Taylor spoke to Clovis city commissioners, mayor and audience at the regular session of the city commission.
After the session, Taylor said he will be leaving Cannon on May 24 for his new command of the 380th Expeditionary Wing based out of Al Dhafra, United Arab Emirates.
According to a news release from the Cannon Public Affairs office, a change of command ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 24 at Cannon.