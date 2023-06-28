SILVER CITY — Although both sides say they were ready to go to trial, Western New Mexico University and a former school administrator agreed to a settlement which became public this week, bringing a five-year whistleblower lawsuit to a close.
Despite the $162,500 agreement between WNMU and former Vice President of Business Affairs Brenda Findley, both sides said they still believe they are in the right.
Findley started her position at WNMU in January 2015, and over the next almost two years raised several concerns with university President Joseph Shepard about what she believed to be improper spending, according to the original complaint filed in Sixth Judicial District Court in 2018.
According to electronic court records filed in the district court, the case was set to go to a jury trial starting May 30. The notice of settlement was filed May 10. Shepard and Wertheim both told the Daily Press last week they were ready to go to trial, but WNMU made the offer of the settlement.