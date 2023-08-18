TAOS — A woman held a group of juveniles at gunpoint on the evening of July 23 in front of Bealls department store, but police were able to deescalate the situation, according to court records.
According to a police narrative provided in a criminal complaint, some minors were hanging out in the parking lot in front of the store when a few cars started doing donuts around them. After a moment, the cars surrounded the juveniles, and a man in a checkered shirt started fighting with one of them. Soon after, a woman named Jesucita Lopez joined the group with a loaded firearm, which she kept aimed at the minors, according to police.
The incident generated a rumor that a woman had pistol whipped a child in a local grocery store in recent weeks, but Taos Police Chief John Wentz said the story that spread was false.
Officers were actually responding to a call regarding a fight in progress, and the reporting party was Lopez herself. However, the narrative notes, there was no ongoing fight when law enforcement arrived. Lopez was booked and spent a night in the Taos County Adult Detention Center. She is currently on probation.
Lopez is currently facing five counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault; one count of third-degree aggravated assault; five counts of third-degree child abuse; and negligent use of a deadly weapon, a petty misdemeanor.