LAS VEGAS — A Ribera woman wanted since February on child abuse charges is behind bars. She was also sought on a separate arrest warrant issued this month after she allegedly threatened to kill a magistrate judge earlier this year.
Antoinette Hurtado, 28, was arrested April 24 and booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center on charges of child abuse, evading an officer, threatening a judge and other charges. The charges stem from two separate incidents, one in January and one in February.
Around 6 p.m. on Feb. 20, a New Mexico State Police officer attempted a traffic stop along Interstate 25 on a vehicle driven by Hurtado. She refused to stop, according to an arrest affidavit filed in San Miguel Magistrate Court in February. When the officer noticed Hurtado was driving with a child in the car, he called off the chase.
Hurtado exited I-25 onto State Road 3 and the officer attempted another traffic stop, but Hurtado again refused to stop, the affidavit stated. She accelerated to a “high rate” of speed and began passing multiple cars in a no-passing zone, nearly hitting other vehicles.
The officer again called off the chase for the safety of the child and other drivers, and a warrant for her arrest was issued. Hurtado was charged with felony child abuse and two misdemeanor charges for evading an officer and reckless driving.
At the time of the attempted traffic stop, Hurtado was already facing charges of assault and criminal damage to property in a case from August of 2022 where she’s accused of ramming her vehicle into the gate of a woman’s home and repeatedly striking her vehicle.