TAOS — Bridget Varney, a 53-year-old Texas woman who had recently relocated to Northern New Mexico, was killed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree late Dec. 30 near Questa, according to former Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe.
Hogrefe said deputies and Questa EMS & Fire units responded to the crash site on NM 38 near mile marker 5 around 11 p.m.
“On arrival they noted the driver, and only occupant of the GMC pickup, was deceased from injuries sustained in the crash,” Hogrefe wrote in a press release.
The investigation at the scene indicated Varney was traveling westbound when her truck left the roadway. Speed and “possible driver inattention” were factors in the crash, according to Hogrefe, who added that Varney was also not wearing a seatbelt. He said there was no indication of impairment or another vehicle being involved in the crash.