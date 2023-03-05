LORDSBURG — Ground was officially broken Feb. 20 on the new clinic being built in Animas.
Marlene Baska, HMS’ primary care provider in Animas, members of the HMS Board of Directors and Leadership Team joined the Animas School District board members and Hidalgo County leadership in the ceremony for the new Animas Clinic.
HMS representatives stated that the facility and all surrounding land development should be completed by this summer. The facility and site setup work will immediately be followed by acquiring all local, county, and state operating licenses with a projected opening in the fall of 2023.