Members of the Roswell City Council Legal Committee heard about a proposal that would add 70 more units of workforce rental housing to the city during their meeting on Thursday.
Stephen Crozier, founder and CEO of Tierra Realty Trust in Santa Fe, has proposed use of vacant land owned by the city at 500 S. Richardson Ave. for 45 of the units. This is the site is where the Yucca Recreation Center stood until it was torn down in 2018.
The remaining 25 units would be on East and West Alameda Street that Crozier said he has available for such a use.
All of these units are referred to as “Alameda Flats.” These units would compose a total of 72,000 gross square footage.
Plans for both local sites would be to use simple materials that would be easy to maintain. The design would be modern and “promote resident privacy, safety, connection to the outdoors and a sense of community,” while also creating “a strong presence on the street,” the written project proposal stated.
It should take an estimated 2 ½ to 3 years to construct the housing and have it ready for renters to start moving in, Crozier said.
For this development, tenants would make no more than 60% of Chaves County's Area Gross Median Income (AGMI). The median income of people residing in the county, as of 2020, is $46,254 and 60% of that is roughly $27,750, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Some potential renters could qualify for units while making 30% of the AGMI. Other tenants would need to earn 50% or 60% of the AGMI.
About 25% of the housing units would be designated for use by families.
Starting monthly rents would range from $650 to $850.
Rent paid for these dwellings would remain restricted for 40 years, Crozier stressed.
Crozier's firm has been involved in an array of other construction projects. Several of these involved using public property or public funds and are considered affordable housing, such as Playa Escondida in Hobbs and Hotel Clovis in Clovis. The Clovis project involved the renovation of the hotel — a National Register of Historic Places site — into about 31 lofts as well as 29 new units.
In Roswell, the city-owned site on Richardson Avenue hasn't been sold or given to anyone at this point, according to the city.
However, Mayor Timothy Jennings said Thursday that the owner of a business near the South Richardson site also has expressed interest in developing that property.
City staff said later that Bruce Gwartney of J & G Electric, which is located in the 500 block of South Main Street, is the other interested party.
After committee members heard about Crozier's plan and found out someone else had been eyeing the site, a decision was made to hold a public meeting. Scheduled at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Roswell Convention Center, city officials will listen to opinions from the public regarding use of the city's property.
Legal Committee members will hear information about plans for the site from Crozier, who gave a presentation Thursday to the committee, and J & G Electric during their Nov. 10 meeting.
Crozier explained that, for him to meet a mid-January deadline, city councilors would need to approve a resolution for donation of the land to Crozier by Nov. 21 so he can meet the Mid-January deadline to apply for financing from the New Mexico Finance Authority.
He described the funding source as “highly competitive.”
Estimated cost to complete Alameda Flats is more than $17.5 million, Crozier also told the committee members.
The sites associated with Alameda Flats are zoned R-3 residential.
Another item on the committee's agenda sought authorization for the council to approve seeking a request for proposals for a strategic plan for the Roswell Air Center.
Two other items focused on potential changes in the city Administrative Code pertaining to powers for people in director's positions, such as city manager and city clerk, as well as changes in resolutions that created the Roswell Airport Authority Commission (RAAC) that would clarify procedures and what topics they'll address, said City Attorney Hess Yntema.
A potential future Joint Powers Agreement between Roswell and Chaves County for the airport would likely mean that these actions — if ultimately approved — would become moot.
Work will continue on amending Chapter 2 of the city's code regarding city appointees, officers and department directors, while changes proposed for the RAAC resolutions will advance to the Roswell City Council.
These revisions of code and resolutions were initiated in early September, soon after Yntema started working as the city attorney.
Other airport items included authorizing a lease for airport operations land with Aersale, Inc., a lease with Ascent Aviation for use of airport building No. 117, a lease with Clean Up Enterprises for airport building No. 67 and a lease with J&S Mechanical for airport building No. 61.
An item that would have set a public hearing about a proposed ordinance that would regulate massage establishments was postponed.
