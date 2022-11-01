By Art Trujillo
Las Vegas Optic
LAS VEGAS — “I worked like a dog today,” my mother would say. “See how nice the house looks and how frazzled I look?”
If we were in the business of creating mixed metaphors, this would be a world-class effort. I heard that dialogue often in my childhood when women stayed home cooking and cleaning and men sailed off to the saline mines.
My late Aunt, Manuelita Lucero, owned a car long before us and often visited our home while the older children were in school. Mom and Tia would lament housework and thereby find reasons to invoke the breeds of animals with which to compare themselves. But my interest was not in extolling their work ethic; my concern was not with the condition of houses but in the relatives’ choice of words.
I was 5 when I began hearing animal allusions as to how hard grownups toiled. Mom’s expression, sure to be unleashed when dad arrived from work, was “I worked like pig all day.” Tia’s animal of choice was a dog. As the youngest child, I questioned their choice of menagerie reps. “Is it possible that Tia’s work was so intense that she too felt like a big canine curled up in the living room, hoping for a few zees?”
In Mom’s case, there was a description was usually about a hog, although in my family’s many visits to Auntie’s farm in Buena Vista, I seldom found much to admire among the porcine representatives. Before I grew wiser and learned never to question adults’ word choices. I wanted to know how the dog-hog references related to housework. You see, it’s possible to work like a Trojan or even a horse or a mule, but when was the last time you saw a pig laying bricks or a dog trying to teach grammar to high school freshmen?
Here I need to emphasize that we Trujillo children were not, under any circumstances, allowed to interrupt grown-ups. Trying to find an opening between their accounts of heavy lifting, scrubbing, sweeping and scrubbing, I unwittingly became drawn into the discussion. Mom said, “Why even Mannie (my nickname), can show you. Mom soon relegated me to become the official demonstrator, a title I loathed.
In smarty-pants fashion, l said something like, “Ya know, I went outside and saw our dog digging holes, dragging a telephone pole to the hole, then wiring it and replacing the dirt before putting up several guy wires.” That pronouncement brought glares my way.
It was a while before they realized that my exaggeration was neither helpful nor welcomed. Without being asked to, I extolled the virtues of our pet’s superior telephone pole skills. I’d hoped for a smattering of “que cute” reactions.
Anyone who’d read Aesop’s Fables knows of tales with animals. Geese and foxes are particularly prominent. And notice how we provide adjectives like “sly” to foxes and ascribe other animal characteristics to people. Who wouldn’t like to be strong as an ox, busy as a bee, gentle as a lamb, curious as a cat or have the eyesight of a hawk?
Well, I was chided for my insolence that day. The irony is that I mentioned these mythic animals in the context of describing massive interstate projects. I heeded my mom’s words. And for the rest of my life, I have learned to show off my cleverness only when such is well justified.
Art Trujillo is a staff writer at the Las Vegas Optic and a contributing member of the newspaper’s Editorial Board. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.