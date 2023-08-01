CLOVIS — Xcel Energy announced on July 26 that it will invest approximately $770 million in existing Texas and New Mexico power generating facilities by extending the life of two older natural gas-fueled units, constructing solar generating systems and adding battery storage.
According to an Xcel press release, the investments are designed to “meet growing electricity needs and retire power plant generators that have served customers for close to seven decades.”
Xcel Energy’s plan is to extend the life of the two natural gas units at its Cunningham-Maddox Generating Complex near Hobbs. The plan also calls for the construction of three solar generating facilities – two at Cunningham Station and one at Plant X Generating Station near Earth, Texas. A battery system is also planned at Cunningham Station to store surplus power for grid reliability.
“What we proposed Wednesday, really is kind of a separate issue from Tolk (the Tolk Generating Station near Muleshoe, Texas),” Wes Reeves, senior media relations representative told the News. The Tolk plant includes two coal-fueled steam units with a combined capacity of 1,067 megawatts.
“We’ve got a lot of older power plants in the region, including the two that were mentioned,” Reeves said. “Plant X in Texas goes back to 1952, the original unit there, so 70 years. And so some of these older units are being retired.”