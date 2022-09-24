Xcel Energy intends to continue seeking ways to deliver electricity for a reasonable cost without negatively affecting reliability -- and doing all of this while working toward a long-term goal of being a carbon-free electricity provider by the middle of the century, said Wes Reeves, the company’s senior media representative.
In 2021, the company served more than 400,000 customers in portions of New Mexico and Texas alone.
Sometimes issues can arise. For example, more than 20,000 Colorado Xcel customers recently had their smart thermostats locked in at a higher temperature for four hours one day in late August after an equipment failure at Xcel’s Comanche 3 plant in Pueblo was shut down for days until the problem was resolved.
News reporting emphasized that the energy grid itself didn’t shut down and there was no interruption of service.
For about six years, the energy provider has offered incentives to customers in Colorado who are willing to allow their smart thermostats — which are connected to the internet — to be set four degrees higher by Xcel during times of high energy use. On nearly three dozen previous occasions, the program provided advanced notice of the thermostat adjustment and allowed those customers the option of overriding the temperature increase.
But this situation was different. A company spokesperson told Colorado Public Radio that at the time that their inability to provide notice to customers in the program was because the plant shut down so quickly. Fast-moving events left little time for them to react.
Reeves, who works from the company’s Amarillo, Texas, location, said those Colorado customers who were affected knew that might happen.
But, he also said, “sometimes people forget.”
Reeves described the program as “an extra tool we have on a real hot day.” In Colorado, customers who volunteer for the program receive an enrollment credit of $100 as well as $25 a year.
Xcel plans to eventually offer this type of program to New Mexico customers as soon as next year, Reeves said.
The idea is to help customers learn how to use electricity efficiently and effectively, he explained.
“We are aware of the cost pressures on our customers,” Reeves explained. “At a time when energy prices are higher, we’re offering more ways to save money.”
The company has a group of other programs to make switching to use of an electric vehicles easier and less expensive. This includes an advisory service about electric vehicles, their benefits and digital tools that will assist people to determine what type of electric vehicle they should buy and where to buy them.
Also, there is a guide of where to find public chargers and information for use in deciding whether it would be less expensive to charge an electric vehicle at home.
There are programs and rebates to help with installation and use of a home charger as well as programs geared toward commercial and community customers.
When the programs were introduced in March, the company noted that charging an electric vehicle during hours when demand for energy is low could result in the cost of powering the vehicle being equivalent to filling up a gas-powered vehicle with fuel that costs only $1 a gallon.
For details, visit xcelenergy.com/ElectricVehicles. Information about other ways to save can be found at xcelenergy.com
Xcel is also looking for ways to curb costs on energy production. For example, the company wants to increase wind production because it’s cheaper than natural gas and coal generation.
The Hale and Sagamore wind farms saved Xcel’s retail customers more than $54 million in fuel costs during 2021. Within that, $31 million was in fuel savings during Winter Storm Uri alone.
Reeves pointed out that Xcel is not a part of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, the manager of the energy grid that failed in February 2021 during an extreme weather event.
Electricity to 4.5 million homes was lost and here have been 246 deaths are attributed to that outage. It also brought attention “to the energy system crisis and its potential causes,” according to the University of Texas at Austin Energy Institute, which produced a report about what occurred in Texas Feb. 15-18, 2021.
Xcel is also seeking locations in which to store energy so it could be available when customer demand is high. And sites where Xcel has older fossil fuel plants might be future locations for solar energy production.
Xcel no longer uses hydropower in this region. Not enough water is flowing for the process to work, Reeves said.
He also noted that Xcel completed years of major improvements to Roswell’s power grid in 2019. Work remains necessary to replace wires and power poles in certain locations, however.
