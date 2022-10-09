There are three things that people hold close to them: faith, family, and finances.
If you really want to learn about what makes a person tick, go deep with them asking them about all three of these areas. If they interact with you on these topics, you will get to know them real quickly, although discussing these areas may cause one of you to be offended.
Of these three, family is the easiest to speak about. How many kids do you have? How many grand kids? Where do they live? How important is family to you? How much time do you devote to your family?
There are people who are uncomfortable telling a stranger about their faith, as if they will be judged by the stranger. Then there are people who talk about their faith openly and securely, not caring what others think. Truth be known, if faith is important to any of us, others should know our faith by the way we live.
Today I will share some thoughts about finances and I will risk stepping on some toes.
Looking in from the outside, you can often tell somewhat about a person’s finances. What clothes do they wear, what do they drive, where do they live? Sometimes people create great debt “trying to keep up with the Joneses.”
So I ask you, do you control your money or does your money control you? Do you live financially proactively or reactively? I heard a pastor once say, either others are paying you to use your money (if you’re a saver) or you are paying others to use their money (if you incur debts). I remember an expert on money saying don’t incur debt on anything that won’t appreciate in value.
Finances can be the biggest stressor in a marriage. They can also be a stressor in an individual’s life as one struggles to make ends meet.
Money can be viewed as a means to an end. A lady once told me that money is what is needed to buy memories. I think there is some merit to this comment. I was in the process of planning a wedding at that time.
I don’t know of anyone whose goal in life is to stockpile every penny so they can die with the most pennies possible. If this were the case, we’d all be living in small homes and drive older vehicles. We’d never eat out. We’d not spend a thousand dollars a year on television programming or cell phone services.
Author Ron Blue says there are only five things you can do with money: Spend it, repay debt, pay taxes, save it, or give it away. If your financial priorities are in this order then your first priority is to pay yourself, then pay your creditors second, pay Uncle Sam third, pay yourself again fourth, and then pay others last.
Pastor Andy Stanley recently shared in a sermon that our priority should be to give first, save second, and the live off of what is left. That is an interesting sequence to be advocating.
If we followed this model we would all be known for our generosity and we would be better off financially long term. He suggested we be proactive in our giving to others off the top and determine what percentage or what amount would be given away before looking inward to ourselves. He called this living “generous.” Planning your giving at the front end preplanned keeps a person from giving impulsively at the tail end from what, if anything, is left over. He said you will not miss what you give away.
By saving second, we are moving ourselves to a financially secure position as we build up a nest egg for a rainy day or large future purchases. It also puts us in a better position if we need to pay extra taxes or want to make a purchase without incurring debt. We are making money off our money until it is needed and then we spend what we have saved.
Nowhere in this model is the payment of credit cards because carrying a credit card balance is a sign of choosing immediate benefits by using the card that we will have to pay a greater amount of our income for in the future.
By giving and saving first, and then living off the balance you are in a situation that will result in your living financially securely. If you don’t have funds to spend, you don’t spend them.
Really, what we are talking about is living with discipline. If you intentionally spend what you have and don’t spend what you don’t have, you should never end up in a situation where you feel like you are having to dig out of a hole financially.
Consider here the statistic that 54% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, including 60% of millennials who make over $100,000 a year.
This path to financial security is not how much you make, it is how you choose to handle what you make. Even an American making minimum wage is in the top half financially of the world’s income.
My challenge to you is to step outside your financial world and look in from the outside. What are your spending habits? Are you one of the 60% of Americans who don’t have enough money to cover an emergency expense of $1,000 if needed?
Your money management, however it looks, should be calculated and predetermined at the front end and not impulsive followed by unwanted consequences afterwards.
You earn what you make, whatever that looks like. Make wise decisions over time with what you have been blessed with and increase your daily quality of life by not having to worry about your financial condition.
Just a thought ...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, syndicated columnist and Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.