As I sit here on an Amtrak train in Albuquerque I realize that I have just seen the future of America. I’m returning from summer camp with our Scout troops where we’ve just spent a week with 600-plus young men and women who are our future.
I’m put at ease as I witnessed them living the 12 points of the Scout Law. A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. I watched daily as they went about their many activities and was encouraged by how they put the Scout Law into action.
We need more young people like this.
If you know a child or grandchild (first grade through age 18) who would benefit from Scouting, contact our local office at 622-3461. It’s never too late to live the Scout motto, “be prepared.”
Jimmy Allison
Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop 7
Roswell